Police personnel from Spain, USA, and Australia, attend a press conference in Bogota, Colombia, Oct. 25 2018. A joint operation carried out by authorities from the four countries dismantled a drug operation through commercial flights and arrested 30 people involved in the transportation and selling of cocaine coming from Colombia to Australia and Spain. EPA-EFE/ MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDAS

Police personnel from Spain, USA, and Australia, attend a press conference in Bogota, Colombia, Oct. 25 2018. A joint operation carried out by authorities from the four countries dismantled a drug operation through commercial flights and arrested 30 people involved in the transportation and selling of cocaine coming from Colombia to Australia and Spain. EPA-EFE/Cortesy of Colombian Police

Police personnel from Spain, USA, and Australia, attend a press conference in Bogota, Colombia, Oct. 25 2018. A joint operation carried out by authorities from the four countries dismantled a drug operation through commercial flights and arrested 30 people involved in the transportation and selling of cocaine coming from Colombia to Australia and Spain. EPA-EFE/ MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDAS

Colombian, Spanish, US and Australian authorities dismantled a drug ring specializing in cocaine trafficking on commercial flights and arrested 30 of its members, the head of the Colombian police said here Thursday.

The drugs, which came from Colombia, were sent mainly to the US, Spain and Australia in suitcases on commercial flights, and payment for the shipments was made through currency exchanges, Gen. Jorge Hernando Nieto told a press conference.