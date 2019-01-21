Colombia's High Commissioner for Peace Miguel Ceballos (l.) and Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo Garcia (r.) tell a press conference on Jan. 21, 2019, that they had asked Cuba to hand over members of the ELN peace delegation after the guerrilla group attacked the Cadet School in Bogota, killing 20. EFE-EPA/Presidency of Colombia

The Colombian government told Cuba Monday there are no agreements that protect terrorism and so repeated its request that the Caribbean island hand over members of the National Liberation Army (ELN) who form part of its peace delegation, after the guerrilla group admitted it carried out the attack on the Cadet School that left 20 dead in Bogota last Thursday.

"The national government insists on the immediate surrender of the ELN delegation members currently in Cuba, and for a very good reason - the ELN acknowledges its accountability (for the terrorist attack) and as an organization it must be held responsible," Colombia's High Commissioner for Peace Miguel Ceballos told a press conference.