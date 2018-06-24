Galo Ortega, father of Javier Ortega, one of the journalists who were kidnapped and murdered by FARC dissidents in March, speaks during a press conference in Cali, Colombia, June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman Jr

Yadira Aguagallo, partner of Paul Rivas, one of the journalists who were kidnapped and murdered by FARC dissidents in March, speaks during a press conference in Cali, Colombia, June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman Jr

Relatives of the journalists who were kidnapped and murdered by FARC dissidents in March, speak during a press conference in Cali, Colombia, June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman Jr

Relatives of the team of Ecuadorian journalists who were kidnapped and murdered by FARC dissidents in March said that the results of forensic analyses to confirm the identity of the bodies found in a jungle in southwest Colombia will be released on Monday.

"According to information from the medical examiner's office, the identification of the bodies will not be completed until Monday. The family members will then announce if the bodies belong" to the journalists, Patricio Segarra, son of presenter Efrain Segarra, one of the slain Ecuadorian journalists, told reporters on Saturday.