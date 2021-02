Colombian President Ivan Duque (second from right), accompanied by his health minister, Fernando Ruiz (right), announced on 15 February 2021 in Bogota the arrival of an initial shipment of 50,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech. EPA-EFE/Photo provided by the Colombian president's office/Efrain Herrera

Colombia will receive this Monday the first batch of 50,000 vaccines from Pfizer

An initial batch of 50,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner, biotechnology company BioNTech, will arrive in Colombia on Monday afternoon, President Ivan Duque said in a nationwide address.

That Andean nation has lagged behind some of its regional neighbors, including Mexico and Chile, in launching its vaccine rollout.