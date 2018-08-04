The President of Colombia Juan Manuel Santos gives a speech at the Monument to the Fallen, in Bogota, Colombia, 03 July 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Daniel Munoz

The outgoing Colombian President announced Friday that he will go to the United States, the United Nations and North Korea to obtain the return of the remains of 60 Colombian soldiers who died in the Korean War (1950-1953) and were never returned to the country.

During the celebration of Army Day, the last one Juan Manuel Santos presided over as head of state, Santos said he entrusted the commander of the military forces, General Alberto Mejia Ferrero, with making the necessary arrangements with the United States and the UN "so that the remains of the Colombians who fell in Korea can be returned to Colombia".