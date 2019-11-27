The heads of Colombia's CUT union, Diogenes Orjuela and the CGT union, Julio Roberto Gomez (2nd from left), along with other union leaders speak to reporters after speaking with President Ivan Duque (not shown) at Nariño Palace in Bogota on Nov. 26, 2019. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The heads of Colombian labor unions and social movements on Tuesday broke off negotiations with President Ivan Duque to demand that he speak directly with them and called for a new "national strike" later this week to protest the government's economic and social policy.

"Tomorrow, Nov. 27, we're going to stage another national strike all over the country along with big mobilization events to demand that the government negotiate the 'big package' we have pointed to as the causes that set off this social protest," Elias Fonseca, a member of the executive committee of the powerful CUT union, told EFE.