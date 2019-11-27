The heads of Colombian labor unions and social movements on Tuesday broke off negotiations with President Ivan Duque to demand that he speak directly with them and called for a new "national strike" later this week to protest the government's economic and social policy.
"Tomorrow, Nov. 27, we're going to stage another national strike all over the country along with big mobilization events to demand that the government negotiate the 'big package' we have pointed to as the causes that set off this social protest," Elias Fonseca, a member of the executive committee of the powerful CUT union, told EFE.