Colombian Foreign Minister Holmes Trujillo (2nd l.) says on a visit to the Venezuelan border on Aug. 31, 2018, that the international community must urgently create a humanitarian emergency fund to aid the exodus of Venezuelans. EFE-EPA/Foreign Ministry of Colombia

Colombian Foreign Minister Holmes Trujillo said here Saturday that the international community must urgently create a humanitarian emergency fund to aid the exodus of Venezuelans, and also that a special UN envoy should be designated to coordinate that multilateral action.

Those were his principal conclusions after a two-day visit to the Venezuelan border that ended Saturday in the frontier city of Cucuta, where he went across the Simon Bolivar International Bridge.