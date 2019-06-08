Border crossings between the Venezuelan state of Tachira and the Colombian province of Norte de Santander reopened Saturday to pedestrian traffic after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro issued an order to that effect the day before.

Venezuelan authorities have begun allowing thousands of people to freely move from one side of the border to the other, most of whom were heading in the direction of the Colombian city of Cucuta and carrying or dragging suitcases with them, EFE observed on the Simon Bolivar International Bridge, the most important of the four crossings that link Tachira with Norte de Santander.