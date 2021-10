The main border crossing points between Colombia and Venezuela were opened to pedestrians again on Tuesday after a decision by Caracas seen as a prelude to the anticipated resumption of commercial activity between the two countries.

In Cucuta, the capital of Colombia's Norte de Santander province, expectations are high regarding the announced reopening of the border to commercial traffic into the Venezuelan state of Tachira, given that trade is vital for the both Bogota and Caracas.