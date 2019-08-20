Photo taken Aug. 1, 2019, showing capuchin monkeys (Cebus capucinus) at the Wildlife Center in Bogota, Colombia, after they were seized from animal traffickers. EFE-EPA/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Photo taken Aug. 1, 2019, showing a toucan (Ramphastos sulfuratus) at the Wildlife Center in Bogota, Colombia, after it was seized from animal traffickers. EFE-EPA/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Photo taken Aug. 1, 2019, showing a squirrel (Saimiri sciureus) at the Wildlife Center in Bogota, Colombia, after it was seized from animal traffickers. EFE-EPA/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The case of a spider monkey that, after being captured in the Colombian jungles, was trained to eat "empanadas" (meat pies) and drink soda water, despite being a member of one of the world's 25 most-endangered species, demonstrates the dreadful consequences of the extraordinarily lucrative business in Colombia of illegally trafficking in exotic animals.

According to the United Nations, animal trafficking is the third most profitable illegal activity on the planet with revenues of up to $26 billion per year, exceeded only by drug trafficking and people smuggling.