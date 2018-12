File photo taken Nov. 13, 2018, showing former Colombian President Belisario Betancur, 95, during an award ceremony for Colombian writers in Bogota. EFE-EPA/Leonardo Muñoz/File

Colombian Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez on Thursday stated definitively that former President Belisario Betancur is still alive, correcting her Twitter post of minutes before in which she said he had died.

"I very much regret having received a mistaken report that gave rise to my message of condolences. I'm happy to learn that President Belisario Betancourt is still alive," Ramirez tweeted.