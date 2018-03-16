Colombia's Vice President Oscar Naranjo (L), next to Spain's Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis at a conference organized by the Foro España Internacional, in Madrid, Spain, March 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Zipi

Colombia's vice president said here Friday that the peace process with the FARC, a former guerrilla group that has transformed itself into a political party, was irreversible and denied that former combatants were enjoying impunity for crimes committed during the decades-long conflict.

Asked about his nation's upcoming presidential elections in May and the possibility that voters may choose conservative Ivan Duque, a critic of the peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), Oscar Naranjo said the Colombian people would resist a return to violence.