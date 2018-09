Photo sent by the Colombian Army showing the Chief of the Colombian Army Gen. Ricardo Gómez Nieto visiting the soldiers that were held hostage, at the Central Military Hospital of Bogota, Colombia. EPA-EFE/Colombian Military

The Colombian army's commander visited the Central Military Hospital in Bogota on Thursday to check on the three soldiers who were set free by the ELN rebels after spending 29 days in captivity.

Gen. Ricardo Gomez Nieto spoke with the men and asked about their health, the army said in a statement.