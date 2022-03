The artist Julian Castillo paints a portrait of the Puerto Rican singer Residente with human blood, in the Siloe neighborhood, in Cali, Colombia, 23 March 2022. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR

The artist Julian Castillo paints a portrait of the Puerto Rican singer Residente with human blood, in the Siloe neighborhood, in Cali, Colombia, 23 March 2022. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR

A person donates blood that will be used by the artist Julian Castillo to paint a portrait of the Puerto Rican singer Residente with human blood, in the Siloe neighborhood, in Cali, Colombia, 23 March 2022. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR

The artist Julian Castillo paints a portrait of the Puerto Rican singer Residente with human blood, in the Siloe neighborhood, in Cali, Colombia, 23 March 2022. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR

The artist Julian Castillo paints a portrait of the Puerto Rican singer Residente with human blood, in the Siloe neighborhood, in Cali, Colombia, 23 March 2022. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR

A Colombian artist in Cali has painted portraits and murals using human blood, so that no more blood is "spilled in Colombia by wars."

"We want to send a clear message that we do not want more blood to be spilled in Colombia by wars and by all the conflicts that the country has experienced, but this time we are going to shed more blood for art and culture," social leader John Freddy Guevara, who invited Julián Castillo to Cali’s Commune 20 to make the art pieces, told EFE.