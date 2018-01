View of a collapsed highway bridge which was under construction, in the Chirajara section of highway connecting Bogota and Villavicencio, the capital of central Meta province, Colombia, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Stringer

View of a collapsed highway bridge which was under construction, in the Chirajara section of highway connecting Bogota and Villavicencio, the capital of central Meta province, Colombia, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Stringer

Emergency organizations on Tuesday resumed work to recover the bodies of five of the nine people killed when a highway bridge under construction collapsed in central Colombia.

"We're (recovering) the five remaining bodies," Hector Parrado, with the Guayabetal Fire Department, told Caracol Radio, adding that on Tuesday four bodies were recovered and the eight people injured in the accident were transported to nearby hospitals.