The bishop of Tumaco, Orlando Olave Villanova, said in an interview with EFE that this southwestern Colombian city on the border with Ecuador is being stifled by the government's neglect and the escalation of violence by illegal armed groups.

Olave said the Pacific port city - one of the poorest in the country - is so deteriorated that many of its 200,000 inhabitants have come to miss the times when the area was dominated by FARC guerrillas.