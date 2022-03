Workers make bulletproof vests at the MC Armor factory in Bogota on 9 March 2022. EFE/ Carlos Ortega

MC Armor founder and CEO Miguel Caballero talks to Efe at his company's factory in Bogota on 9 March 2022. EFE/Carlos Ortega

Workers make bulletproof vests at the MC Armor factory in Bogota on 9 March 2022. EFE/ Carlos Ortega

Colombian entrepreneur Miguel Caballero, creator of bulletproof garments for 41 heads of state, has mobilized the workers at his factory in suburban Bogota to meet surging demand for body armor from Ukraine amid the Russian assault that started on Feb. 24.

The self-styled "Armani of bulletproof clothing" started 30 years ago with $10 and now employs nearly 700 people.