Protesters hold banners during the 'March of Silence', calling for the blockades and acts of violence to end after 28 days of the National Strike, in Cali, Colombia, 25 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman Jr

The Palace of Justice in Colombia's southwest city of Tuluá was on fire Tuesday, after a day of protests that ended in severe disturbances and violence.

According to reports and videos released by the police, the flames have destroyed a good part of the roof and the second floor of the judicial institution of this city, located in the department of Valle del Cauca, 94 kilometers north of Cali, the regional capital.