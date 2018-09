Representatives of Colombia's coffee growers demonstrate against the low prices for their product on the international market on Sept. 17, 2018, in front of the European Union Embassy in Bogota, Colombia. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

A group of Colombian coffee growers demonstrated on Monday before the European Union Embassy in Bogota to express their disagreement with the low prices for the beans on the international market.

"We're just a small group showing the European Union that the coffee growers of Colombia are indignant at the low prices for which their crop is being bought on the world market," Oscar Gutierrez Reyes, the executive director of Colombian Agricultural Dignity, told EFE.