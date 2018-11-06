Photo sent by Coldeportes showing the Colombian ex-cyclist Martin Emilio "Cochise" Rodríguez (L), the director of Coldeportes Ernesto Lucena Barrero (C-L) and the Colombian cyclistNairo Quintana (C-R) arriving at the palace to celebrate the 50 year anniversary of Coldeportes,Nov. 6,2018 in Bogota (Colombia). EPA-EFE/Coldeportes/SOLO USO EDITORIAL/NO VENTAS

Colombian champion cyclist Nairo Quintana urged President Ivan Duque here Tuesday to exercise more careful control over government spending to develop athletes and build sporting venues.

Quintana - a winner of the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España - and 1971 world champion Martin Emilio "Cochise" Rodriguez made their way to the presidential palace by bicycle for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Administrative Department of Sport, Recreation, Physical Activity and the Use of Free Time (Coldeportes).