Colombia's defense minister on Monday defended police actions during a censure motion debate in congress, where senators and lawmakers accused him of being "politically responsible" for police violence in protests that began on Apr. 28.
A handout photo made available by the Congress of the Republic shows Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano as he reacts during a motion of censure against him for allegations of police abuse during the protests of the National Strike, in Bogota, Colombia, 24 May 2021. EFE-EPA/Leonardo Vargas / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
