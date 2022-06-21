The National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas on Monday commented on the victory of leftist Gustavo Petro in the presidential runoff election on the weekend, saying that they will maintain their "struggle and political and military resistance," but are also ready to seek peace.

"The ELN is actively maintaining its system of struggle and political and military resistance, but also its full readiness to move forward on a Peace Process that provides continuity to the (dialogue) initiated in Quito in February 2017," said the guerrillas in a statement issued by their Central Command (COCE).