Former Colombian Cabinet ministers Guillermo Rivera (l) and Juan Fernando Cristo (r) discuss with EFE in an interview their new book "Disparos a la paz" (Shots at peace), on Aug. 16, 2019, in Bogota, Colombia. EFE-EPA/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Former Colombian Cabinet ministers Juan Fernando Cristo and Guillermo Rivera believe that the peace accord that was signed to end the lengthy internal conflict is being fired upon from various fronts, including the government of Ivan Duque and certain former guerrilla leaders who have abandoned the process.

"They're shooting at peace from many trenches. The government is firing at it. The objections to the statutorial law of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace is a shot (fired) at the peace accord," Rivera said.