Colombian former President Ernesto Samper said here in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb.28,2019, that he would like to see Mexico take the lead in finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Venezuela. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Colombian former President Ernesto Samper said here Thursday that he would like to see Mexico take the lead in finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Venezuela.

He hailed Mexico for adopting the "respectable and respectful" stance of neutrality on the situation in Venezuela, "without taking part in the polarization that has done so much harm."