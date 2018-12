Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (2-R) and Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo (2-L) speak during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/GREG BAKER / POOL

Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo (L) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) shake hands before a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/GREG BAKER / POOL

The Colombian foreign minister on Friday said that bilateral ties with China is fundamental for the country's growth in diverse fields, especially in food export.

Holmes Trujillo told EFE, at the end of his three day visit, that relations with China "is very important," since it is currently the second major destination of Colombian exports and "one of the major source" of imports from Colombia.