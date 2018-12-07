China announced on Friday that Colombia's foreign minister will make an official visit to the country between Dec.12 to Dec.15.
Carlos Holmes Trujillo will aim to boost regional and bilateral ties during his visit.
Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo speaks during a press conference in Bogota, Colombia, Nov 30 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda
