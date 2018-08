Ivan Mora, the head of the team of Cuban guarantors to peace talks in Havana between the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army guerrilla group, speaks on Aug. 1, 2018, during the parties' sixth round of talks. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Gustavo Bell (2L), the Colombian government's chief negotiator in peace talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group, and his team during the parties' sixth round of negotiations in Havana, Cuba, on Aug. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Pablo Beltran, the chief negotiator of Colombia's National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group in talks with the Colombian government, speaks on Aug. 1, 2018, during the parties' sixth round of talks in Havana, Cuba. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Colombia's outgoing government and the Andean nation's last remaining guerrilla group concluded their sixth and final round of talks here Wednesday without reaching a temporary cease-fire deal, a step considered essential to further advances in the peace process.

"The goal of achieving a cease-fire was not achieved, but quite a lot of progress was made," the government's chief negotiator, Gustavo Bell, said of the discussions with representatives of the National Liberation Army (ELN).