Colombian President Ivan Duque said Monday that he ordered 10,000 gallons of potable water sent to Mocoa, capital of the southern border province of Putumayo, where more than 20,000 people were evacuated due to flooding.

Duque previously dispatched sent the ministers of Housing, Jonathan Malagon, and Environment, Ricardo Lozano, to deal with the emergency in Mocoa, a city of roughly 45,000 residents.