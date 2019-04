Volunteers, members of Civil Defense and soldiers move two bodies recovered after a landslide, in the village Portachuelo, in the municipality of Rosas, Cauca, Colombia, Apr 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman Jr

Volunteers, members of Civil Defense and soldiers move two bodies recovered after a landslide, in the village Portachuelo, in the municipality of Rosas, Cauca, Colombia, Apr 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman Jr

The death toll from a landslide in Colombia at the weekend following heavy rains in Rosas, Cauca Department, has risen to 28 people, officials said on Monday.

"In collaboration with the PMU (Unified Command Post) of Rosas, Cauca, and the search teams for the last two days, we have already recovered 28 bodies," the UNGRD risk and disaster management unit said on its Twitter account.