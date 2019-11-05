Changing crops of coca for crops of cacao beans of the kind seen in this photo of Oct. 28, 2019, became the mission of Elmer Zapata Rojas, with the goal of adding not one more victim to Colombia's drug wars. EFE-EPA/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

A longing to stop the violence led Elmer Zapata Rojas, 27, an agriculture and livestock technician, to undertake a crusade in his village to change crops of coca for cacao beans with the goal of adding not one more victim to Colombia's drug wars.

"Cacao has no enemies," Zapata told Efe when speaking of his appeal to the farmworkers of Valdivia, a municipality in the northwestern Colombian province of Antioquia, currently wavering between the forced eradication and voluntary substitution of illegal crops.