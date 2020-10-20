Thousands of indigenous people fed up with violence in their communities protested on 19 October 2020 in the streets of Colombia's capital, where they have traveled in a bid to extract greater security commitments from President Ivan Duque's administration. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega

Thousands of indigenous people fed up with violence in their communities protested on Monday in the streets of Colombia's capital, where they have traveled in a bid to extract greater security commitments from President Ivan Duque's administration.

As they have done throughout their more than 500-kilometer (310-mile) journey, which began last week in the southwestern department of Cauca, the participants in this latest "minga" (mass mobilization of indigenous peoples) moved through the capital carrying the flags of their communities.