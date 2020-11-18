A handout photo made available by the Colombian Presidency shows Colombian President Ivan Duque (2-L) while visiting the areas affected by Hurricane Iota, in Providencia, Colombia, 17 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Presidency of Colombia HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Colombian island of Providencia, a 17-square-kilometer paradise in the Caribbean Sea, has been almost entirely devastated by the powerful Hurricane Iota, which destroyed infrastructure and left at least two people dead and one missing, as President Iván Duque verified Tuesday.

"We have a severe impact on the infrastructure, it is true – we have destruction of a large part of the housing infrastructure," said the president, who visited the islands of San Andrés and Providencia, located off the coast of Nicaragua, more than 700 kilometers from mainland Colombia. EFE-EPA