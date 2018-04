Dozens of Colombian journalists participate in a protest on April 16, 2018, in Cartagena, Colombia, over the murders of three employees of Ecuador's El Comercio newspaper by dissident FARC guerrillas. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Dozens of Colombian journalists participate in a protest on April 16, 2018, in Cartagena, Colombia, over the murders of three employees of Ecuador's El Comercio newspaper by dissident FARC guerrillas. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Dozens of Colombian journalists participate in a protest on April 16, 2018, in Cartagena, Colombia, over the murders of three employees of Ecuador's El Comercio newspaper by dissident FARC guerrillas. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Dozens of Colombian journalists gathered at a monument to martyrs Monday in the Caribbean city of Cartagena to protest the murders of three employees of Ecuador's El Comercio newspaper by dissident FARC guerrillas.

"We the journalists of Cartagena firmly reject the murders of our Ecuadorian colleagues and express our support for their families," Ronald Rodriguez, spokesman for the Bolivar Journalists Association, told EFE.