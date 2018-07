Leftist lawmaker Sen. Ivan Cepeda tells a press conference in Bogota on July 31, 2018, that right-wing former President Alvaro Uribe is orchestrating a smear campaign against him and Colombia's Supreme Court to sidetrack an investigation. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Leftist lawmaker Sen. Ivan Cepeda tells a press conference in Bogota on July 31, 2018, that right-wing former President Alvaro Uribe is orchestrating a smear campaign against him and Colombia's Supreme Court to sidetrack an investigation. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

A leftist Colombian lawmaker said here Tuesday that right-wing former President Alvaro Uribe is orchestrating a smear campaign against the senator and the country's Supreme Court to sidetrack an investigation.

Sen. Ivan Cepeda told a press conference in Bogota that he plans to sue journalists Gustavo Rugeles and Fernando Londoño for claiming that he and senior officials of the current conservative government bribed Supreme Court judges to pursue the probe against Uribe.