Candidate for the Presidency of Colombia from the Centro Esperanza coalition, Sergio Fajardo (C), speaks during a press conference in Bogota, Colombia, 14 March 2022. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega

Federico 'Fico' Guitierrez, presidential candidate for the Team for Colombia coalition, speaks after winning the consultation of his coalition following the legislative elections of the country, in Bogota, Colombia, 13 March 2022. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega

Gustavo Petro, one of the candidates for the Presidency of Colombia of the Historical Pact, together with his wife Veronica Alcocer and daughters, votes in Bogota, Colombia, 13 March 2022. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The race for the Colombian presidency got off to a firm start on Monday, a day after the legislative elections and presidential primaries in which the left, led by Gustavo Petro, dominated, while the right seeks to recompose its forces around of the candidacy of Federico “Fico” Gutiérrez.

The first consequence of Sunday's elections was the resignation of Óscar Iván Zuluaga, presidential candidate for the Democratic Center, a party founded by former president Álvaro Uribe.