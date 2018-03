Photo provided by the National Army of Colombia showing the bodies of 10 National Liberation Army (ELN) guerillas who were killed during a military operation in the province of Antioquia, Colombia, March 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Seventh Division of the National Army of Colombia

Photo provided by the National Army of Colombia showing weapons seized from National Liberation Army (ELN) guerillas during a military operation in the province of Antioquia, Colombia, March 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Seventh Division of the National Army of Colombia

At least 10 guerillas from the National Liberation Army (ELN) were killed and three others were captured as part of a military operation in the northwestern province of Antioquia, Colombia's defense ministry said Tuesday.

"Congratulations to the Colombian National Army and Air Force for their bombing operation, which neutralized 13 members of the ELN, with 10 killed and three captured carrying weapons of war," the ministry said on Twitter.