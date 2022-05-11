Mothers and other relatives of young people murdered by the Colombian army as so-called "false positives" on May 10, 2022, in Soacha, Colombia, demanded that the names of their children be cleared, something for which they've been striving for 14 years, so far without success. EFE/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Mothers and other relatives of young people murdered by the Colombian army as so-called "false positives" on Tuesday demanded that the names of their children be cleared, something for which they've been striving for 14 years, so far without success.

The call was made by the Colombian Mothers of False Positives (MAFAPO) association at a meeting of the Truth Commission held on the main square in the town of Soacha, in the Bogota metro area, where the relatives insisted that the names of the murder victims be stricken from lists of people allegedly belonging to guerrilla groups or criminal bands.