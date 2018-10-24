A Colombian opposition party on Wednesday asked the European Union to step in to demand the Colombian government implements the commitments stipulated in a peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).
The main opposition party in Colombia, Colombia Humana, led by Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego, sent a letter to the EU's Representative of Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, accusing the Colombian president, Iván Duque, of slowing down a peace process brokered by the previous government.