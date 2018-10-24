Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez (L) is welcomed by European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini ahead to a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Colombians in exile protest against visit of Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez to the European institution in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

A Colombian opposition party on Wednesday asked the European Union to step in to demand the Colombian government implements the commitments stipulated in a peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

The main opposition party in Colombia, Colombia Humana, led by Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego, sent a letter to the EU's Representative of Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, accusing the Colombian president, Iván Duque, of slowing down a peace process brokered by the previous government.