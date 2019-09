Colombian indigenous guards escort alleged members of Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) prior to a trial into the alleged murder by FARC guerillas of two indigenous people, in Toribio, Cauca, Nov. 9, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/Christian Escobar Mora

The leader of the FARC party Rodrigo Londono offers statements to the media, in Bogota, Colombia, Aug. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

A still image taken from a handout video released by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) on Aug. 29, 2019 shows FARC dissident Ivan Marquez (C) with other former leaders such as Seuxis Paucias Hernandez aka 'Jesus Santrich' (2R) and Hernan Dario Velasquez (2L) aka 'El Paisa' to announce a 'new stage of the fight' in an undisclosed location. EPA-EFE FILE/FARC VIDEO / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Colombian opposition parties on Monday rejected the decision taken by the ex-number two of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and other former leaders of that guerrilla to take up arms again and invited civil society not to give up on the quest for peace.

On Aug. 29, Ivan Marquez, who was a leading figure in the conclusive peace talks with the government in 2016, announced in a video that he was taking up arms again. EFE-EPA