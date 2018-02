Colombia's Juan Manuel Santos (R) and his Peruvian counterpart, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (L) in the 4th Binational Cabinet celebrated in Cartagena, Colombia, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Colombia's Juan Manuel Santos (L) and his Peruvian counterpart, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (R) in the 4th Binational Cabinet celebrated in Cartagena, Colombia, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Colombia's Juan Manuel Santos (R) and his Peruvian counterpart, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (L) in the 4th Binational Cabinet celebrated in Cartagena, Colombia, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Peru's Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and Colombia's Juan Manuel Santos said here Tuesday during the 4th Binational Cabinet meeting that cooperation mechanisms are fundamental tools for the development of the nations of Latin America.

At the conference's opening ceremony, the presidents emphasized the two countries' progress on social, environmental, energy, trade, economic development, tourism, security and border matters.