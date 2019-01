Opposition supporters demonstrate in Caracas on Jan. 30, 2019, to demand an end to the country's crisis and to support interim President Juan Guaido, the president of the Venezuelan Parliament. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

Colombian photojournalist Leonardo Muñoz, working for Spain's international news agency EFE, went missing on Wednesday in Caracas along with his Venezuelan driver.

Muñoz was in Caracas on assignment for EFE to cover the Venezuelan crisis and was being driven around the city on a motorscooter by Jose Salas.