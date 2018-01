Photo provided by Colombia's Anti-drug Police showing Brazilian citizen Luciana da Costa Estefani (c) after her capture on Dec. 31, 2017, at the Cartagena airport while trying to smuggle 320 grams of cocaine hidden in her brassiere onto a flight to Switzerland. EFE/ Editorial Use Only / No Sales / Best Quality Available

Colombia's Anti-drug Police on Sunday arrested a Brazilian woman carrying 320 grams of cocaine hidden in her underclothing at the Cartagena international airport as she was intending to board a flight to Switzerland.

The woman, identified as Luciana da Costa Estefani, 45 years of age and a resident of Cachoeiro do Sul, in Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state, was intending to travel to Zurich, police said in a statement.