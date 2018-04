A photograph provided by the Colombian National Police showing a suspected arms trafficker, identified only as "El Indio" (C), on April 12, 2018, following his capture in Cucuta, Colombia. EFE

A major arms trafficker and supplier to Colombia's Clan del Golfo, the largest gang tracing its roots to the demobilized paramilitary groups, was arrested by the National Police in Cucuta, a city on the border with Venezuela, a high-level police official said Thursday.

The suspect, identified only as the "Señor de la guerra" and "El Indio," is a dual Colombian-Venezuelan citizen, the director of the drug enforcement agency, Gen. Fabian Cardenas Leonel, said.