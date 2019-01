Members of the Colombian Army attend to the place where a bomb car caused an explosion at the Escuela General Santander de la Policia (Santander General Police School) in Bogota, Colombia, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Members of the Colombian Technical Investigation Team (CTI) work at the place where a bomb car caused an explosion at the Escuela General Santander de la Policia (Santander General Police School) in Bogota, Colombia, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

General view of the place where a car-bomb blast caused an explosion on Jan. 17, 2019, at the Santander General Academy of Police in Bogota, Colombia. EPA-EFE/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Citizens and police hold candles during a vigil at the Francisco de Paula Santander General Police Cadet School in Bogota, Colombia, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUNOZ

The death toll in a car bomb attack in the Colombian police academy compound in Bogota has risen to at least 20, plus the attacker, the police said in a statement Thursday.

The new death toll is double of the initial count of 10, which was released after an SUV laden with explosives was blown up around 9.30am in the General Francisco de Paula Santander Officer's School.