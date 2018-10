Colombian Justice Minister Gloria María Borrero signs with President Ivan Duque a decree to authorize Police to confiscate personal amount of drugs or forbidden substances, in Bogota, Colombia, on 1 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Colombian President Ivan Duque offers a press conference after signs of a decree to authorize Police to confiscate personal amount of drugs or forbidden substances, in Bogota, Colombia, on 1 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Colombian President Ivan Duque signed on Monday an executive order authorizing police to seize drugs from people spotted using them in public.

"As Colombians, we can't be comfortable, or complacent or tolerant about a situation of the increase of (drug) consumption in cities," he said during a signing ceremony at the Casa de Nariño.