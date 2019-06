The commander of the Colombian army, Maj. Gen. Nicacio Martinez Espinel, participates in a military promotion ceremony in Bogota, Colombia, on June 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Colombia President Ivan Duque (center), Defense Minister Guillermo Botero (C-L) and the commander of the Colombian army, Maj. Gen. Nicacio Martinez Espinel (R- back), participate in a military promotion ceremony in Bogota, Colombia, on June 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Colombia's president praised his military top brass at a ceremony here Friday, saying those senior officials had been chosen as part of a thorough selection process.

Ivan Duque made his remarks at a promotion ceremony for senior military brass, including army commander Gen. Nicacio Martinez Espinel, who has come under fire for an order demanding a big increase in the number of criminals and militants killed, captured or forced to surrender.