Colombian President Ivan Duque is seen here at the Country-Building Workshop on Sept. 8, 2018, where he said there will be no peace talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN) in Havana until that guerrilla force frees all its hostages. EFE-EPA/Nicolas Galeano/Courtesy Presidency of Colombia

Colombian President Ivan Duque said Saturday that there will be no peace talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN) in Havana until that guerrilla force frees all its hostages.

"Until it meets the condition of releasing all its captives, we are not going to designate anyone to sit at that table and come to any kind of an understanding," Duque said from the Amaga municipality in Antioquia province.