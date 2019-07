China's President Xi Jinping (R) and Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez (L) walk past children waving to them with national flags of Colombia and China, during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 31, 2019. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Colombian President Iván Duque said his first official visit to China has been an extremely important event positioning his nation within the growing Chinese market.

Speaking to the press at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, following a marathon session of meetings with Chinese officials, Duque said that the effort to boost Colombia's presence in Asia's largest market had begun.