Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos speaks on a visit to Arauca on Feb. 10, 2018, where he said it will be very difficult to resume peace talks with the ELN if that guerrilla group doesn't show any coherence between what it says and what it does, a reference to its bombing this Saturday of a bridge and a highway. EFE-EPA/Efrain Herrera/Presidency

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said it will be very difficult to resume peace talks with the ELN if that guerrilla group doesn't show any coherence between what it says and what it does, a reference to its bombing this Saturday of a bridge and a highway in the northern part of the country.

"Nothing is more contrary to peace than an armed attack, so resuming a dialogue with the ELN will be very difficult," the head of state said after presiding over a security council meeting in Arauca on the Venezuelan border, where he analyzed the situation of public order and security in the country.