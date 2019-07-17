Colombian President Ivan Duque responds to a question during an interview with EFE in Bogota on Wednesday, July 17. EFE-EPA/ Juan Diego Lopez

Colombian President Ivan Duque said in an interview with EFE that the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group is recruiting minors in Venezuela and has the backing of that neighboring country's leftist president, Nicolas Maduro.

Duque, who will complete one year in office on Aug. 7, said Maduro supports not only the ELN but also dissident elements of a former rebel army - the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) - that signed a peace deal three years ago with Colombia's previous government and has transformed itself into a leftist political party.